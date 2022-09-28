Enkele maanden geleden werd Charon’s Staircase aangekondigd, een first-person horrorgame waarin je het verhaal van agent ‘Desmond’ beleeft. Hij wordt naar een landhuis gestuurd om documenten te verkrijgen, maar ontdekt daar dat er heel wat duistere dingen aan de gang zijn…
Ontwikkelaar Indigo Studios heeft nu de releasedatum voor Charon’s Staircase aangekondigd en deze is eigenlijk ideaal gekozen: 28 oktober. Een perfecte game om op Halloween te spelen dus! Lees hieronder een korte beschrijving of bekijk de eerste teaser trailer nog eens opnieuw.
In the 1970s, a totalitarian regime known as The Ministry ruled with an iron fist. They committed numerous inhumane and sinister acts during their reign, but those days are over, as they now aspire to join the European Union.
You play as an agent codenamed “Desmond,” sent by The Ministry who is tasked with retrieving and destroying classified documents from the Oack Grove estate, that reveal the horrifying activities that happened in the past. Your journey, however, leads you to an unpleasant and gruesome discovery—Project Alpha.
Key Features
- Uncover the secrets about Project Alpha and discover what The Ministry has been hiding for years.
- Survive a hellish nightmare and escape the horrors of Oack Grove.
- Solve the mysteries and puzzles that you encounter during your mission.
- Explore a dark and stunning atmosphere inspired by the 70s Central European era.
Ok… duidelijk 🙁