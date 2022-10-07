

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem dook onlangs al op voor consoles bij ratinginstanties en eerder deze week gingen de Trophies live op het PlayStation Network. Het was dus simpelweg een kwestie van tijd alvorens de game officieel aangekondigd zou worden voor consoles.

Via persbericht heeft uitgever Devolver Digital deze aankondiging nu gedaan en de game is ook gelijk uitgebracht. Je kunt Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem nu aanschaffen voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S voor een prijs van rond de 20 euro.

Hieronder een algemeen overzicht en daaronder een trailer.

About

Welcome back to the world of Serious Sam in “Siberian Mayhem”—a new standalone chapter in the adventures of “Serious” Sam Stone. Make your way through the vast Russian landscapes on a quest to catch up with the traitorous General Brand, who remains one step ahead of Sam at every turn. The road is long, and there is oh so much to see.

Co-developed by Timelock Studio and Croteam, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem presents an expanded look at a familiar journey full of forgotten stories, unexplored places, and Sam’s trademark guns-blazing battles against Mental’s Horde. Join the fight, comrade!

