

Op 8 december zal The Game Awards 2022 plaatsvinden en met nog een paar weken te gaan, zijn vanavond de genomineerden bekendgemaakt. Meer dan 100 media hebben als jury opgetreden om de genomineerden per categorie te bepalen.

Sony Interactive Entertainment voert de boventoon, want de games van dit bedrijf zijn in totaal 20 keer genomineerd. Annapurna Interactive en Nintendo volgen daarna met elk 11 nominaties, gevolgd door Bandai Namco met 8 en Riot Games met 6.

Microsoft zit niet in de top 5, maar heel gek is dat niet met relatief weinig first party releases dit jaar. Hieronder op een rijtje de verschillende categorieën en de genomineerden. Het is vanaf nu mogelijk om te stemmen. Dit is mogelijk tot 8 december 03:00 uur.

The Game Awards zullen in de nacht van 8 op 9 december plaatsvinden.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

STRAY

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

STRAY

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

STRAY

Best Score & Music

A Plague: Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch (Horizon: Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (God of War: Ragnarök)

Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY)

Sunny Suljic (God of War: Ragnarök)

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

STRAY

TUNIC

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

MARVEL SNAP

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

STRAY

TUNIC

Best Role-Playing

Elden Ring

LIVE A LIVE

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Simulation / Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

NORCO

STRAY

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Best eSports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)

Best eSports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (VALORANT)

Best eSports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best eSports Event