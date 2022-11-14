Op 8 december zal The Game Awards 2022 plaatsvinden en met nog een paar weken te gaan, zijn vanavond de genomineerden bekendgemaakt. Meer dan 100 media hebben als jury opgetreden om de genomineerden per categorie te bepalen.
Sony Interactive Entertainment voert de boventoon, want de games van dit bedrijf zijn in totaal 20 keer genomineerd. Annapurna Interactive en Nintendo volgen daarna met elk 11 nominaties, gevolgd door Bandai Namco met 8 en Riot Games met 6.
Microsoft zit niet in de top 5, maar heel gek is dat niet met relatief weinig first party releases dit jaar. Hieronder op een rijtje de verschillende categorieën en de genomineerden. Het is vanaf nu mogelijk om te stemmen. Dit is mogelijk tot 8 december 03:00 uur.
The Game Awards zullen in de nacht van 8 op 9 december plaatsvinden.
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- STRAY
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
- STRAY
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- STRAY
Best Score & Music
- A Plague: Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch (Horizon: Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (God of War: Ragnarök)
- Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY)
- Sunny Suljic (God of War: Ragnarök)
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- STRAY
- TUNIC
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- MARVEL SNAP
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- STRAY
- TUNIC
Best Role-Playing
- Elden Ring
- LIVE A LIVE
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Simulation / Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- NORCO
- STRAY
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
Best eSports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)
Best eSports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (VALORANT)
Best eSports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Best eSports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Leuk! Dit zal waarschijnlijk gaan tussen Elden Ring en God of War