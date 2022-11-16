

Ontwikkelaar PanicBarn en uitgever No More Robots hebben de releasedatum van Soccer Story aangekondigd. De release van de voetbal RPG staat gepland voor 29 november 2022 en komt uit voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Het spel zal ook vanaf dag één beschikbaar zijn via Game Pass.

Alhoewel de naam het misschien doet vermoeden, wordt Soccer Story niet ontwikkeld door de ontwikkelaars achter het succesvolle Golf Story van Sidebar Games. Sidebar Games werkt momenteel echter wel aan een andere sport georiënteerde RPG genaamd Sports Story.

Benieuwd naar wat je kan verwachten in Soccer Story? Dan kan je de omschrijving van het spel hieronder lezen.

A year after The Calamity tore apart the very foundations of soccer (it’s called football actually) as we know it. Since then, Soccer Inc. has taken full control of the sport and has BANNED anyone from even CONSIDERING kicking a ball around. Christiano Ronaldo? More like, Ronal-no!

Luckily, a magical football has descended from the heavens and has chosen you, The Savior of Soccer, and, –you’ll get a kick out of this – you’ve been tasked with saving the future of the sport and bringing harmony to the world once more.

Of course, there are two offsides to every story, so let’s give the obviously cartoonishly evil soccer-deniers the benefit of the doubt and let the story unfold.

Key Features

Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of goals, puzzles, and secrets—it’s up to you to find them!

Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs, and wacky soccer-adjacent sports

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest soccer teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners, and ninjas

Save soccer and restore peace and harmony to the world

Grab a friend for a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains

Fishing mini-game.

If you aren’t into soccer and are a little overwhelmed (and / or are American), we’ll leave you with a quote from one of the greatest philosophers of our time, the late Johan Cruyff: “If I wanted you to understand it, I would have explained it better.