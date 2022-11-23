

Eerder deze week doken er wat hints naar reboots omtrent Ninja Gaiden en Dead or Alive op. Dit naar aanleiding van een presentatie van Team Ninja tijdens G-Star 2022 in Zuid-Korea. Hier werd gesproken over een terugkeer van de populaire franchises, maar echt concreet was de ontwikkelaar niet.

Aan de hand van de vele headlines die wereldwijd opdoken, heeft VGC navraag gedaan. Tegenover hen heeft Team Ninja aangegeven dat beide series erg belangrijk zijn voor de studio en diens reputatie, maar dat ze op dit moment niks te zeggen hebben over eventuele nieuwe games.

“Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden are both long-standing pillar franchises for Team Ninja. These celebrated titles are synonymous with our studio history and reputation. It goes without saying that when speaking about the development of our past and future projects, both of these important titles cannot be left without mention. However, there are no details or information to share on either of these franchises at this present time.

Like many of our dedicated fans, we share the enthusiasm for the return of these beloved titles. And we will be sure to provide a proper update (if and) when that day arrives.”