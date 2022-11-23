Het is intussen al een tijdje geleden dat we nog eens iets van Lost Soul Aside hebben gehoord. Deze Chinese actie-RPG werd in 2016 aangekondigd, maar heeft tot op heden het levenslicht nog steeds niet gezien. Er komt echter schot in de zaak, want Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) heeft nu aangekondigd dat zij de game zullen uitgeven. Dit als onderdeel van het China Hero Project, waarbij Sony actief inzet op het maken van Chinese games.

The first trailer of Lost Soul Aside was released in 2016 and has attracted the attention of global players and the game industry. Initially developed by independent producer Yang Bing alone, the game was invited by Sony Interactive Entertainment to join the “China Hero Project” in October of the same year. With the full support of Sony Interactive Entertainment and its game industry partners, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in January 2017 and now has a mature development team of over 40 people.

Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, Lost Soul Aside has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand.

Since its first reveal, Lost Soul Aside has been very well received, including collecting the Most Anticipated Game award and Dev Grant from Epic Games, as well as strong local praise in China, reinforcing its position as one of the most anticipated titles to come from a China based developer.