

Mocht je reikhalzend uitkijken naar Disney Speedstorm, dan hebben we vervelend nieuws voor je. Ontwikkelaar Gameloft heeft bekendgemaakt dat de game zijn oorspronkelijke release dit jaar niet meer gaat halen. Dit alles heeft natuurlijk van doen met het polijsten van de game alvorens deze op de markt komt.

In de volledige verklaring, die we hieronder hebben bijgevoegd, geeft men aan dat ze naar de feedback van de beta-spelers hebben geluisterd en die dan ook van harte nemen. Of deze feedback inherent is verbonden aan het uitstel wordt niet geheel duidelijk uit het statement. Disney Speedstorm staat nu gepland voor een release in 2023.

“We have been working diligently to craft an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic fans enjoy in their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come.

With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more.

Fans are invited to join us on the speedway when Disney Speedstorm launches in 2023 on PC and consoles.

We appreciate all of the feedback and support we’ve received from fans who participated in the beta earlier this year and our followers on social. We plan to keep fans up to speed on our progress with regular updates on these features as we head toward launch, so stay tuned for more over the next several weeks!

We’d like to thank our community for their invaluable feedback and can’t wait for you to see what the team has been working hard to bring you.

—From the Disney Speedstorm Team”