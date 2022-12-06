

Sony Santa Monica heeft update 3.00 voor God of War: Ragnarök uitgebracht. Met deze update is de game voorzien van een fotomodus, zo meldt de ontwikkelaar via het PlayStation Blog. Spelers kunnen nu dus creatief aan de slag en mooie plaatjes van Kratos, Autreus en de prachtige spelwereld vastleggen. De fotomodus bevat diverse features waarmee je jouw creaties kunt bewerken.

Photo Mode Features Apply expressions to the following characters in a scene: Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Thor, and Thrud

Hide main or side characters in a scene

Adjust camera controls with: Field of View Focal Length Camera Roll

Adjust shutter controls with: Depth of Field Focus Distance F-Stop

Adjust brightness and filters with: Film Grain Exposure Filter Intensity, with finer controls for Vibrance and Saturation

Apply vignettes, borders, and logos

Naast de fotomodus brengt update 3.00 nog meer met zich mee. Er is namelijk ook nog een behoorlijk aantal issues opgelost. Details daarvan kun je in de onderstaande patch notes nalezen.