

Elke maand maakt Sony PlayStation bekend welke games het vaakst zijn gedownload uit de PlayStation Store in de voorliggende maand. Nu we in 2023 zijn aangekomen is het ook leuk om een idee te krijgen welke games dat hebben gedaan, maar dan over het hele jaar.

Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony een overzicht gepubliceerd van de games die het meest werden gedownload. Niet geheel verrassend zijn het FIFA 23, God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring en Modern Warfare 2 die de top vijf domineren op de PlayStation 5.

Ook Grand Theft Auto V doet het nog altijd goed, wat we zowel op de PlayStation 4 als 5 zien. Verder zien we op de PlayStation 4 dat het voornamelijk wat oudere titels zijn die in 2022 hebben gedomineerd. Hieronder alle vrijgegeven overzichten.

PlayStation 5

FIFA 23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War: Ragnarök

Elden Ring

Grand Theft Auto V

Gran Turismo 7

Cyberpunk 2077

Horizon: Forbidden West

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Dying Light 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Among Us

NBA 2K23

F1 22

It Takes Two

Stray

FIFA 22

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Sifu

Far Cry 6

PlayStation 4

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Minecraft

FIFA 22

Red Dead Redemption 2

Among Us

The Last of Us: Part II

Elden Ring

The Forest

Need for Speed: Heat

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Crew 2

NBA 2K22

God of War: Ragnarök

A Way Out

Gang Beasts

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Forbidden West

PlayStation VR

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

SUPERHOT VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

Sniper Elite VR

Swordsman VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Batman: Arkham VR

Arizona Sunshine

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-play