Elke maand maakt Sony PlayStation bekend welke games het vaakst zijn gedownload uit de PlayStation Store in de voorliggende maand. Nu we in 2023 zijn aangekomen is het ook leuk om een idee te krijgen welke games dat hebben gedaan, maar dan over het hele jaar.
Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony een overzicht gepubliceerd van de games die het meest werden gedownload. Niet geheel verrassend zijn het FIFA 23, God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring en Modern Warfare 2 die de top vijf domineren op de PlayStation 5.
Ook Grand Theft Auto V doet het nog altijd goed, wat we zowel op de PlayStation 4 als 5 zien. Verder zien we op de PlayStation 4 dat het voornamelijk wat oudere titels zijn die in 2022 hebben gedomineerd. Hieronder alle vrijgegeven overzichten.
PlayStation 5
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gran Turismo 7
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Dying Light 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Among Us
- NBA 2K23
- F1 22
- It Takes Two
- Stray
- FIFA 22
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Sifu
- Far Cry 6
PlayStation 4
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Among Us
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Elden Ring
- The Forest
- Need for Speed: Heat
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Crew 2
- NBA 2K22
- God of War: Ragnarök
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Forbidden West
PlayStation VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Sniper Elite VR
- Swordsman VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Free-to-play
- Fall Guys
- Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2023
- Apex Legends
- Rumbleverse
- Rec Room