Devolver Digital en ontwikkelaar Flying Wild Hog hebben een Nintendo Switch release aangekondigd van de sidescrolling game Trek to Yomi. Trek to Yomi werd al eerder uitgebracht op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc, en vanaf 30 januari zal de Switch zich dus ook bij dit lijstje voegen.

Meer weten over de game? Dan kan je hieronder een beschrijving van de uitgever vinden. Ook de Switch aankondigingstrailer kan je hieronder bekijken.

About

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

Key Features