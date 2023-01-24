Devolver Digital en ontwikkelaar Flying Wild Hog hebben een Nintendo Switch release aangekondigd van de sidescrolling game Trek to Yomi. Trek to Yomi werd al eerder uitgebracht op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc, en vanaf 30 januari zal de Switch zich dus ook bij dit lijstje voegen.
Meer weten over de game? Dan kan je hieronder een beschrijving van de uitgever vinden. Ook de Switch aankondigingstrailer kan je hieronder bekijken.
About
As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.
Key Features
- Cinematic Presentation – Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi.
- Stylish Combat – Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai.
- Mythic Storytelling – Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect.
- Thrilling Soundtrack – The thrilling action and somber moments are set against a memorable score designed to feel authentic to the time and place of feudal Japan.