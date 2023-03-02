Vrij recent konden No Man’s Sky spelers weer met een berg nieuwe content aan de slag. Met de release van PlayStation VR2 vorige week werd de game ook voorzien van een VR2-update en dat brengt een nieuwe dimensie naar het oneindig verkennen in het spel. Maar – zoals vaker het geval is bij grote updates – brengt het ook wat kleinere issues met zich mee.

Om deze bugs te tackelen is er een nieuwe update verschenen. Het gaat hier puur om bug fixes en er zit dus geen nieuwe content bij. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van deze nieuwe patch voor No Man’s Sky.