

Elke maand maakt Sony bekend welke games het vaakst zijn gedownload uit de PlayStation Store. Niet geheel verrassend staat Hogwarts Legacy op één, gevolgd door een all-time favoriet: Grand Theft Auto V. Andere nieuwkomers in de top 20 zijn Atomic Heart en Wild Hearts, de rest zijn reeds titels die al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar zijn.

Verder zien we in het lijstje van PlayStation VR games vrij veel nieuwe titels, maar dat mag natuurlijk geen verrassing zijn nu PlayStation VR2 net is verschenen. Hieronder de lijstjes van de meest gedownloade games op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en natuurlijk welke free-to-play games het meest populair waren.

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Football Manager 2023 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 The Last of Us: Part I Gran Turismo 7 Atomic Heart It Takes Two Need For Speed: Unbound Resident Evil 8: Village F1 22 Dead Space Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Wild Hearts Among Us Madden NFL 23 WWE 2K22 Cyberpunk 2077

PS4

The Last of Us Part II Minecraft The Forest FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered NBA 2K23 Mafia II Remaster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II A Way Out Gang Beasts Monopoly Plus Need for Speed Heat WWE 2K22 Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered F1 22 ARK: Survival Evolved Among Us EA Sports UFC 4

PS VR

Kayak VR: Mirage Pavlov Horizon: Call of the Mountain Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Moss: Book II PISTOL WHIP Job Simulator Swordsman VR Drums Rock After the Fall

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)