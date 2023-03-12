Elke maand maakt Sony bekend welke games het vaakst zijn gedownload uit de PlayStation Store. Niet geheel verrassend staat Hogwarts Legacy op één, gevolgd door een all-time favoriet: Grand Theft Auto V. Andere nieuwkomers in de top 20 zijn Atomic Heart en Wild Hearts, de rest zijn reeds titels die al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar zijn.

Verder zien we in het lijstje van PlayStation VR games vrij veel nieuwe titels, maar dat mag natuurlijk geen verrassing zijn nu PlayStation VR2 net is verschenen. Hieronder de lijstjes van de meest gedownloade games op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en natuurlijk welke free-to-play games het meest populair waren.

PS5

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Football Manager 2023
  4. FIFA 23
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. The Last of Us: Part I
  8. Gran Turismo 7
  9. Atomic Heart
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Need For Speed: Unbound
  12. Resident Evil 8: Village
  13. F1 22
  14. Dead Space
  15. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  16. Wild Hearts
  17. Among Us
  18. Madden NFL 23
  19. WWE 2K22
  20. Cyberpunk 2077

PS4

  1. The Last of Us Part II
  2. Minecraft
  3. The Forest
  4. FIFA 23
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. The Last of Us Remastered
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Mafia II Remaster
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  11. A Way Out
  12. Gang Beasts
  13. Monopoly Plus
  14. Need for Speed Heat
  15. WWE 2K22
  16. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  17. F1 22
  18. ARK: Survival Evolved
  19. Among Us
  20. EA Sports UFC 4

PS VR

  1. Kayak VR: Mirage
  2. Pavlov
  3. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  4. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  5. Moss: Book II
  6. PISTOL WHIP
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Drums Rock
  10. After the Fall

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. Destiny 2
  6. The Sims 4
  7. Apex Legends
  8. eFootball 2023
  9. Overwatch 2
  10. Genshin Impact