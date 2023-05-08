De Franse uitgever Microïds heeft samen met ontwikkelaar Virtuallyz Gaming aangekondigd dat rail shooter Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR op 22 juni wordt uitgebracht voor PlayStation VR2, Quest 2 en PICO 4.

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR is de eerste nieuwe game in de serie sinds het origineel dat werd uitgebracht als arcade game in 1987 door het befaamde TAITO. Het spel krijgt ook een release op non-VR platformen van de vorige en huidige generatie in de herfst van dit jaar.

Lees hieronder een beschrijving van het spel:

About

Developed and published by TAITO in 1987, the arcade game Operation Wolf left a mark for a whole generation of gamers, being one of the first games to offer side scrolling rail shooting action. Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR will remain faithful to the spirit of the original game, while premiering a new artistic direction.

In its solo virtual reality campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps.

Key Features