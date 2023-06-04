

Ontwikkelaar UNIVRS is al een tijd bezig met een VR-game gebaseerd op de populaire manga-reeks Attack on Titan. Oorspronkelijk had de game deze zomer moeten verschijnen, maar UNIVRS heeft wat meer tijd nodig om de puntjes op de I te zetten.

Met de aankondiging van het uitstel heeft UNIVRS daarentegen wel een concept trailer online geplaatst. Daarnaast heeft de ontwikkelaar ook wat feiten met betrekking tot de game op een rij gezet. Dat alles hebben we hieronder geplaatst.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable verschijnt deze winter voor Meta Quest 2 en Meta Quest Pro.

About

Fight for your life against man-eating Titans in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. In a thrilling mix of hunting and action, join the Scout Regiment and put on your Omni Directional Mobility Gear to defend and protect humanity against the Titans.

Key Features