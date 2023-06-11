

Still Wakes the Deep is een nieuwe first-person verhaalgedreven horrorgame van ontwikkelaar The Chinese Room, bekend van onder andere Dear Esther, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture en meer. Deze game werd vanavond tijdens de Xbox Games showcase aangekondigd.

Je bekijkt de trailer hieronder en de ontwikkelaar heeft een korte omschrijving gegeven, die luidt als volgt:

In STILL WAKES THE DEEP, you are an off-shore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard. Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.