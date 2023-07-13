Sony kondigde begin dit jaar Project Leonardo aan, een nieuwe controller gericht op toegankelijkheid die in mei omgedoopt werd naar ‘Access Controller’. De controller is al 5 jaar in de maak en nu hebben we duidelijkheid gekregen over de release. Via het PlayStation Blog laat Sony weten dat de controller op 6 december uitkomt.
De controller kent een schappelijke prijs, want de adviesprijs is vastgesteld op € 89,99. Mocht je interesse hebben, dan is de controller vanaf 21 juli in pre-order te plaatsen bij PlayStation Direct, de webshop van Sony PlayStation. Ook heeft Sony een overzicht vrijgegeven van welke componenten (en specs) er allemaal in het pakket zitten, zie hieronder.
|Feature
|Details
|Access controller for PS5
|Dimensions (w/h/d): Approx. 141 x 39 x 191 mmWeight: Approx. 322 grams (0.7 lbs.)
|(4) expansion ports
|3.5mm industry-standard AUX ports for players to connect additional buttons, specialty trigger switches and other compatible accessories
|(19) button caps
|wide flat button cap(covers two button sockets)(2) overhang button caps(benefits players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center)(4) curve button caps(can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller)(8) pillow button caps(4) flat button caps
|(3) stick caps
|ball stick capstandard stick capdome stick cap
|(23) button cap tags
|Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button
|USB cable
|1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable (Hi-Speed USB)
|Quick start guide and safety guide
|Instructions for setting up the controller, UI settings and button configurations on PS5