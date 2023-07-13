

Sony kondigde begin dit jaar Project Leonardo aan, een nieuwe controller gericht op toegankelijkheid die in mei omgedoopt werd naar ‘Access Controller’. De controller is al 5 jaar in de maak en nu hebben we duidelijkheid gekregen over de release. Via het PlayStation Blog laat Sony weten dat de controller op 6 december uitkomt.

De controller kent een schappelijke prijs, want de adviesprijs is vastgesteld op € 89,99. Mocht je interesse hebben, dan is de controller vanaf 21 juli in pre-order te plaatsen bij PlayStation Direct, de webshop van Sony PlayStation. Ook heeft Sony een overzicht vrijgegeven van welke componenten (en specs) er allemaal in het pakket zitten, zie hieronder.