

Begin mei werd aangekondigd dat VR Skater op 21 juli zou verschijnen voor PlayStation VR2, maar helaas zullen we iets langer op de titel moeten wachten. Met nog een paar dagen voor de officiële releasedatum daar is, heeft de ontwikkelaar aangekondigd de game is uitgesteld naar 4 augustus.

De game zelf is klaar, maar kwam aanvankelijk niet door het goedkeuringsproces van Sony PlayStation heen. Dit komt doordat er wat issues met betrekking tot het unlocken van Trophies zijn opgedoken, die eerst gefixt moesten worden. Dat is nu gelukt en de oplossing staat al klaar, die wordt via een day one patch toegepast.

Dit alles zou alsnog klaar kunnen zijn op 21 juli, maar de ontwikkelaar neemt iets meer tijd om alles te checken zodat het op 4 augustus helemaal op en top functioneert. Paar weekjes langer wachten dus.

“We have had a few things we need to fix, including some Trophy support issues. The good news is that these have been fixed and although we could have looked into a day one patch and still kept our release date, we want to make sure all the new changes are thoroughly tested well in advance of release date.”

We are very sorry for everyone who was excited to play the VR Skater this Friday. We hope you understand our decisions and once again, we are sorry for the delay.”