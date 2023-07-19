

Gezien we inmiddels goed in de zomer zitten is het tijd voor een speciaal evenement in Forza Horizon. Ontwikkelaar Playground Games heeft de Summer Party voor de racegame aangekondigd wat nu te downloaden valt en morgen van start gaat. Het betreft hier een evenement dat als nieuwe Festival playlist in de game beschikbaar is tot 17 augustus.

Je zult deel kunnen nemen aan een nieuwe Horizon Story die bestaat uit 8 missies, je mag 6 nieuwe voertuigen verwachten en op basis van feedback van spelers is de dag- en nachtcyclus nu langer. Verder is ook de layout van het Stadium aangepast. De toevoeging van nieuwe voertuigen gaat overigens stapsgewijs, zie de planning hieronder.

Er is ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar, hieronder de patch notes: