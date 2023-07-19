Gezien we inmiddels goed in de zomer zitten is het tijd voor een speciaal evenement in Forza Horizon. Ontwikkelaar Playground Games heeft de Summer Party voor de racegame aangekondigd wat nu te downloaden valt en morgen van start gaat. Het betreft hier een evenement dat als nieuwe Festival playlist in de game beschikbaar is tot 17 augustus.
Je zult deel kunnen nemen aan een nieuwe Horizon Story die bestaat uit 8 missies, je mag 6 nieuwe voertuigen verwachten en op basis van feedback van spelers is de dag- en nachtcyclus nu langer. Verder is ook de layout van het Stadium aangepast. De toevoeging van nieuwe voertuigen gaat overigens stapsgewijs, zie de planning hieronder.
Er is ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar, hieronder de patch notes:
- Sometimes Auction House thumbnails would not match the car paint.
- Horizon Test Track UI “Performance Class” filter displayed instead of Manufacturer.
- Fixed incorrect collisions and clipping issues on the 2003 Donut Media 350Z ‘Hi Car’ and 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
- Improvements for 2022 Pagani Huarya R – flaps now function as an air brake, paintable panels, fixed displacement stat displaying 0 when switching between stock and race engine block.
- Added missing anti-lag pop animation to 2019 BMW Z4, 2019 Subaru STI S209 and 1997 BMW E36 M3 when respective AC Schnitzer, Varis and Rocket Bunny bodykits are installed.
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series V12 engine swap price has been reduced to 75,000 CR.
- Removed invisible thumbnail for Alejandra’s Truck from appearing in Horizon Promo.
- Fixed the audible blimp sound on the highway despite it not being there.
- [PC] Graphics setting reset upon closing the game.
- [PC] Binding or unblinding Steer Left or Steer Right might also unbind the other.
- [PC] Combine Steering and Combine Acceleration/Brakes options are not saved after changing unless Steering and Gas/Brake are rebound.
Volgende maand komen Alfa Romeo Lancia ABARTH een FIAT weer terug als auto merken dus dat is ook nog mooi dat ze daar toch nog de licenties van hebben kunnen krijgen