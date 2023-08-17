Playground Games sleutelt aan de reboot van Fable, maar de hardwerkende Britten bieden ook met regelmaat ondersteuning voor Forza Horizon 5 in de vorm van updates en nieuwe content. Dat is nog steeds aan de orde en de laatste update staat in het teken van een aantal geliefde Italiaanse fabrikanten.

De “Italian Automotive” update verwelkomt namelijk auto’s van onder meer Fiat, Alfa Romeo en Lancia, die tot voorheen dus ontbraken. Er komen in totaal zestien auto’s van deze fabrikanten naar de game, die je kunt verdienen via bijvoorbeeld de Festival Playlist. De volledige lijst met auto’s en de patch notes staan hieronder.