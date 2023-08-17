Playground Games sleutelt aan de reboot van Fable, maar de hardwerkende Britten bieden ook met regelmaat ondersteuning voor Forza Horizon 5 in de vorm van updates en nieuwe content. Dat is nog steeds aan de orde en de laatste update staat in het teken van een aantal geliefde Italiaanse fabrikanten.
De “Italian Automotive” update verwelkomt namelijk auto’s van onder meer Fiat, Alfa Romeo en Lancia, die tot voorheen dus ontbraken. Er komen in totaal zestien auto’s van deze fabrikanten naar de game, die je kunt verdienen via bijvoorbeeld de Festival Playlist. De volledige lijst met auto’s en de patch notes staan hieronder.
Forza Horizon 5 Italian Automotive Free Cars
- 8 Autoshow Cars (Available from August 15th onwards)
- 1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse
- 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
- 1965 Alfa Romeo TZ2
- 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde
- 1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo
- 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
- 8 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from August 17th onwards)
- 1980 Abarth 131
- 2016 Abarth 659
- 2017 Abarth 124
- 1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4
- 2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
- 1982 Lancia 037
- 1986 Lancia Delta S4
Forza Horizon 5 Italian Automotive Update Patch Notes
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue with the Auction House where sometimes last minute bid extensions were not functioning correctly (Bug ID 3904675)
- Fixed an issue with Icons Of Speed story where sometimes the drivatar was slowing down and getting ghosted at the beginning of chapter 1 (Bug ID 3901376)
- Fixed an issue where BSL video was missing from Icons of Speed chapter 4 outro (Bug ID 3896325)
- Improvements made to some instances where traffic was not synced for players in a convoy (Bug ID 3900324)
- Fixed an issue with Seasonal EventLab were blueprints downloads and usage were not getting counted correctly when participating in Coop/PvP modes (Bug ID 3397287)
- Fixed an issue in Seasonal Playground Games King Mode which had a total time of 10 minutes instead of 8 (Bug ID 3886012)
- General performance and stability fixes
PC
- Improvements made to some unusual long loading times particularly on Windows Store PC clients before the start of the game window (Bug ID 3840750)
- Developer’s Notes: Some players might experience a long black screen after the Xbox Game Studios introduction video. We’re investigating this issue.
- Improvements made to some instances where the game client was crashing while booting the game (Bug ID 3904768)
- Fixed an issue where the unlocked framerate option would be hidden incorrectly (Bug ID 3899593)
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI where the front bumper sticker could display some textures anomalies with some paints and bumper parts (Bug ID 3886816)
- Fixed an issue with the 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT where the side vents colours didn’t match the car’s body (Bug ID 3904714)
- Fixed an issue with the 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT where the speedometer was incorrectly displaying km/h instead of mph (Bug ID 3904712)
- 1956 ‘Barbie Movie’ Chevrolet Corvette EV and 2022 ‘Barbie Movie’ Hummer EV Pick-up have been added to the Autoshow (Available from August 15th)