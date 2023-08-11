

Vorige week berichtten wij jullie al dat Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 eraan zat te komen. Deze spin-off van de cultserie Earth Defense Force lijkt met zijn voxel-graphics een nog humoristischere toon te hebben in vergelijking met de gebruikelijke games. Uitgever D3 Publisher blijft dan ook niet stilzitten en laat ons nu alvast extra opwarmen met een teaser trailer.

In de onderstaande trailer zie je al het nodige geweld van gigantische monsters, zoals we gewend zijn van Earth Defense Force. De game zal in ieder geval in 2024 verkrijgbaar zijn in Japan voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en Nintendo Switch. Aankomende september zal de game zelfs speelbaar zijn op de Tokyo Game Show, mocht jij je als fan daar toevallig bevinden.

About

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 is a sequel that depicts what happens next on the square Earth made of blocks.

The game cunningly introduces elements from Earth Defense Force 6, the latest numbered entry in the series released in 2022, as well as features “Wing Diver The Shooter,” which was carelessly left out of the first game. This latest entry is filled with more love for the Earth Defense Force series and planet Earth than ever before.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 includes over 100 Earth Defense Force Brothers and over 100 missions. Four-player team battles and other small gags that will make fans smile remain in tact.

Earth Defense Force Brothers from all over the world will regroup for an unprecedented crisis brought about by a new assassin that threatens to tear Earth apart. To restore the peace on the square Earth, the Earth Defense Force will go beyond the borders and chains of their respective works for an emergency dispatch.

Story

The Earth Defense Force has long fought off the threats from outer space. So we have continued to keep our sights on the sky and remain vigilant.

However, a new threat has emerged from within the Earth itself. Its name is “Gaiark.”

The titan appeared out of nowhere and tore the Earth apart once again! But not to worry! We’re prepared for the task.

The Earth Defense Force was reorganized for times like this. Go on, Commander, pick your team.

Let’s save the Earth from crisis together one more time!

All units prepare to dispatch! I repeat: all units prepare to dispatch! Earth is under attack. Earth Defense Force, please dispatch immediately!