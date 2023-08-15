Na de aankondiging vorige week heeft Sony vandaag de PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium bibliotheek van een update voorzien. Daarmee zijn alle aangekondigde titels beschikbaar gesteld in het assortiment om te downloaden en spelen.
Mocht je de aankondiging vorige week gemist hebben, het gaat om de onderstaande games die vandaag zijn toegevoegd. Leuk detail, de drie klassieke PlayStation Portable games die via PlayStation Plus Premium beschikbaar zijn, zijn allemaal voorzien van Trophies.
PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium
- Sea of Stars (PS4|PS5)
- Moving Out 2 (PS4|PS5)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4|PS5)
- Lost Judgment (PS4|PS5)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (PS4|PS5)
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (PS4)
- Source of Madness (PS4|PS5)
- Cursed to Golf (PS4|PS5)
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night (PS4|PS5)
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (PS4|PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (PS4|PS5)
- Spellforce III Reforced (PS4)
- Midnight Fight Express (PS4)
PlayStation Plus Premium
- MediEvil: Resurrection (PS4|PS5)
- Ape Escape: On the Loose (PS4|PS5)
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PS4|PS5)
Sea of stars zie ik nog niet als.download
@Anoniem-2040: Komt pas op 29 augustus uit
@Anoniem-3409: staat hier niet in het artikel. Daar staat dat alles.beschikbaar is. Knap.werk weer dus. Maar goed, thanks
@Anoniem-3349: Moest het zelf ook even opzoeken.
https://playsense.nl/549686/sea-of-stars-is-vanaf-dag-een-verkrijgbaar-via-playstation-plus-extra-en-premium/
@Anoniem-3349: