Gran Turismo 7 is de game die nu voornamelijk gespeeld wordt door de community, maar het is zeker mogelijk om Gran Turismo Sport nog te spelen. Deze PlayStation 4 game gaat echter richting zijn einde, want Sony Interactive Entertainment en Polyphony Digital hebben aangekondigd dat de servers op 31 januari 2024 offline gaan.
Nog voor het offline gaan van de servers zal de optie tot het aanschaffen van in-game content uitgeschakeld worden. Dit gebeurt op 1 december 2023, dus als je nog bepaalde voertuigen wilt hebben raden we je aan niet al te lang meer te wachten.
Na 31 januari is het niet langer mogelijk om de game online te spelen. Het gevolg hiervan is dat functies als Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode en andere online opties onbruikbaar zijn. De game offline spelen blijft uiteraard wel mogelijk.
Om vragen voor te zijn, heeft de ontwikkelaar een FAQ gedeeld en die tref je hieronder.
- Q: What happens to my “Garage” cars and my Career Mode progression?
- A: All existing cars and personalized Car Settings kept in Garage will be accessible. Gameplay progression required as normal to unlock additional cars and items.
- Q: What happens to my liveries after online service ends on January 31, 2024?
- A: As Discover requires an online connection, it will no longer be possible to access custom liveries of vehicles, helmets, or racing suits.
- Q: Would I be able access all the world circuits?
- A: Yes, all world circuits will be accessible. Gameplay progression required as normal to unlock selected tracks.
- Q: Can I still purchase Add-Ons from the PlayStation Store?
- A: You will no longer be able to purchase Add-On items including Vehicles, Scapes Content Pack, and Lewis Hamilton Time Trial Challenge from the PlayStation Store starting on December 1, 2023. All items purchased prior to December 1, 2023, will be accessible after the end of online service closure.
- Q: Are there any in-game items or features I won’t be able to save or access after the end of online service closure on January 31, 2024?
- A 1: Online Services – It will no longer be possible to utilize online services features including the Community, Open Lobby, Quick Match, and Seasonal Events.
- A 2: Mileage Store Closure – It will no longer be possible to purchase items from Mileage Store.
- A 3: Trophies – Selected Trophies that require an online connection will no longer be accessible.
- A 4: Garage Car Liveries – It will not be possible to access custom liveries once the online service ends. All vehicles with applied liveries will return to their original color.
Dat is dus de reden dat ik nooit dingen koop met online games. Je hebt er niks meer aan. Gt sport draait juist om het online gedeelte.
Ik kreeg deze game bij aanschaf van de ps4. Lang genoeg ondersteuning gehad lijkt me.
Geloof het of niet….er zijn nog heel wat mensen die dit nog soelen
Yup. Dit is dus de reden waarom zowat iedereen live service games haten. Ze halen de plug uit, en het is bye bye game