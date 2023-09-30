

Gran Turismo 7 is de game die nu voornamelijk gespeeld wordt door de community, maar het is zeker mogelijk om Gran Turismo Sport nog te spelen. Deze PlayStation 4 game gaat echter richting zijn einde, want Sony Interactive Entertainment en Polyphony Digital hebben aangekondigd dat de servers op 31 januari 2024 offline gaan.

Nog voor het offline gaan van de servers zal de optie tot het aanschaffen van in-game content uitgeschakeld worden. Dit gebeurt op 1 december 2023, dus als je nog bepaalde voertuigen wilt hebben raden we je aan niet al te lang meer te wachten.

Na 31 januari is het niet langer mogelijk om de game online te spelen. Het gevolg hiervan is dat functies als Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode en andere online opties onbruikbaar zijn. De game offline spelen blijft uiteraard wel mogelijk.

Om vragen voor te zijn, heeft de ontwikkelaar een FAQ gedeeld en die tref je hieronder.