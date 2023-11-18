Wie maar geen genoeg kan krijgen van de beruchte, kale huurmoordenaar met streepjescode op zijn achterhoofd, kan binnenkort aan de slag met een klassiek avontuur op iOS en Android toestellen. Agent 47 keert namelijk terug in Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, een game die gebaseerd is op de Blood Money-game.
De game is vanzelfsprekend opnieuw ontworpen voor mobiele platforms. De release is al vrij snel, namelijk op 30 november. Uitgever Feral Interactive heeft ook de eerste key features evenals een eerste, korte trailer gedeeld. Check het hieronder.
Key Features
- Execution is Everything – Become a master of disguise, ingenuity and improvisation. With multiple ways to approach each objective, Blood Money’s sandbox missions encourage experimentation, creativity, and repeat playthroughs.
- The Ultimate Professional – Hit hard with an arsenal of upgradable weapons. Perform silent, witness-free kills, or manipulate the environment to engineer tragic “accidents”. The cleaner the hit, the better the payoff.
- Introducing Instinct Mode – The devil is in the details. Inspired by later HITMAN games, Instinct Mode highlights targets, guards and mission-critical points of interest for stealthy kills and quick getaways—the hallmarks of a professional assassin.
- One Step Ahead – An all-new mini-map offers situational awareness in real-time, while added alerts warn players when 47 is trespassing or arousing suspicion.
- Complete Control – Tailor the touchscreen controls, connect a gamepad, or utilize full keyboard and mouse support. Whatever your playstyle, complete control is always at your fingertips.