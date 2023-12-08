Sonic Frontiers kreeg in oktober een flinke update waarmee de Final Horizon content werd toegevoegd. Een nieuwe verhaallijn, personages en dat allemaal geheel kosteloos. Dat was voor iedere Sonic-fan en speler natuurlijk goed nieuws, want het leverde extra speelplezier op. Toch was er ook een klein detail van aandacht, de moeilijkheidsgraad.
Er is nu een nieuwe update klaargezet die de moeilijkheidsgraad van deze content aanpast. Update 1.41 is nu beschikbaar voor Sonic Frontiers en komt met wat tweaks. Zo worden er enkele aanpassingen gedaan aan de moveset van Amy, Knuckles en Tails, en ook worden de statistieken van een aantal special moves aangepast.
Hier en daar worden verder nog wat hardnekkige bugs de kop ingedrukt, zoals je in de onderstaande patch notes kunt lezen.
Free Content Update 3: The Final Horizon – Patch Notes
Made Balance Adjustments to Easy Mode
The following changes have been made to Easy mode:
• Trial Towers: New level designs have been added.
• Towers of the Master: The default difficulty and Sonic’s attack level have been adjusted.
• Master King Koco’s Trial: Your maximum Ring capacity and the health of each Titan have been adjusted.
Made changes to some of the controls for Amy, Knuckles and Tails.
• The parry window for perfect parries was adjusted to be more forgiving.
*The window will be extended even further when playing on Easy.
• Knuckles’ maneuverability during gliding has significantly increased.
Adjusted the stats of some special moves for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails after leveling them up
• The attack and defense of certain special moves for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails after they level up have been increased.
Made it Easier to Retry After a Game Over
• The pink panels in the Trial Towers will respawn after a certain amount of time has passed and you are a certain distance away.
• If you make a mistake before a Cyber Space checkpoint and you have to restart from the beginning, the timer will now reset so you don’t need to manually restart.
*Excluding Cyber Space Challenge
Various bug fixes, including the issue where audio would not play during sub-events, have also been addressed.