• Trial Towers: New level designs have been added. • Towers of the Master: The default difficulty and Sonic’s attack level have been adjusted. • Master King Koco’s Trial: Your maximum Ring capacity and the health of each Titan have been adjusted.

Made changes to some of the controls for Amy, Knuckles and Tails.

• The parry window for perfect parries was adjusted to be more forgiving.

*The window will be extended even further when playing on Easy.

• Knuckles’ maneuverability during gliding has significantly increased.

Adjusted the stats of some special moves for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails after leveling them up

• The attack and defense of certain special moves for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails after they level up have been increased.



Made it Easier to Retry After a Game Over

• The pink panels in the Trial Towers will respawn after a certain amount of time has passed and you are a certain distance away.

• If you make a mistake before a Cyber Space checkpoint and you have to restart from the beginning, the timer will now reset so you don’t need to manually restart.