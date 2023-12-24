Het Horizon universum is natuurlijk prachtig vormgegeven door Guerrilla Games, want er valt genoeg te zien en te beleven in de 31e eeuw alwaar het avontuur plaatsvindt. In dit apocalyptische landschap zijn de flora en fauna natuurlijk ook uniek en dat maakt de ingrediënten voor het eten van Aloy minstens zo interessant. Het is dusdanig interessant dat er een heus kookboek uitgebracht zal worden.

Het kookboek heet “The Official Horizon Cookbook: Tastes of the Seven Tribes” en zal in april 2024 verschijnen. Je kan al een pre-order plaatsen bij verschillende retailers zoals Amazon. In het kookboek zal je meer dan 60 verschillende gerechten treffen, die uiteraard geïnspireerd zijn op gerechten uit de game. Hieronder een beschrijving van het kookboek.

“You’ve explored the wicked heat of the Sun Furrows, the peaks of the Longroam, and the vast, deadly wilds of the Forbidden West. These locales are filled with danger, but they’re also packed with enough strange and amazing food to make a feast fit for a Seeker! Now you can craft more than 60 delicious meals with Horizon: The Official Cookbook.

“From the spicy Fireclaw stew to the mouth-watering Bitterbrew Boar, there’s a dish for everyone in this cookbook. Don’t worry about getting lost in the wilds, because your recipes come with expert advice on the world, the people, and the culinary arts of the 31st century.”