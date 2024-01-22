Na een eerdere teaser vorige week, heeft 2K Games WWE 2K24 vandaag officieel aangekondigd. De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De releasedatum is ook gelijk aangekondigd, we mogen de game op 8 maart verwachten, lang duurt het dus niet meer.
Hieronder de eerste trailer, die meer van de game laat zien. Bij deze aankondiging heeft 2K Games ook een overzicht van key features vrijgegeven die we hieronder hebben geplaatst. Tot slot zal de game in vier edities verschijnen:
- Standard Edition
- Standard Cross-Gen Edition
- Deluxe Edition
- Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition
De eerste twee spreken wel voor zich, de Deluxe Edition komt met de Season Pass en geeft drie dagen eerder toegang tot de game. De Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition bevat alles van de voorgaande edities, inclusief het gelijknamige content pakket met allerlei extra items. Meer over de edities kan je hier vinden.
- 2K Showcase… of the Immortals – For 40 years, WrestleMania has captivated millions of fans around the globe as WWE Superstars became Legends and spectacular moments—from Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, to “Mr. WrestleMania” Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker putting on a match for the ages, and many more—cemented WWE Hall of Fame legacies. “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” has drawn earth-shaking roars from 100,000-plus in attendance, as the biggest icons in WWE made history, and left every drop of blood, sweat and tears in the squared circle. 40 years in the making, the WWE 2K24 Showcase…of the Immortals puts players in control, playing through the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history as 2K’s distinctive Slingshot Tech seamlessly morphs gameplay to live-action footage and back again for the most immersive WrestleMania video game experience to date. A host of unlockable content adds challenge and replay value to this historical experience.
- Iconic Roster – WWE 2K24 boasts a star-studded roster featuring WWE Legends including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker, and Andre the Giant, alongside current WWE Superstars including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns, whose larger-than-life entrances and signature moves are heightened by ultra-realistic graphics.
- New Match Types and Improvements on Existing Match Types – Players asked, and WWE 2K24 delivers, with four new, chaotic match types: Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. In addition, the Backstage Brawl now features four-player support and new interactive environmental elements—including a working elevator, breakable control room glass, and a vending machine with throwable sodas—while the Royal Rumble now offers support for eight online players in 30-Superstar online matches. All of the familiar WWE 2K match types, such as WarGames, Extreme Rules, TLC, Submission, Hell in a Cell, and many more also return. More details on each new match type will be shared soon.
- Gameplay Upgrades – WWE 2K24 features improvements to gameplay throughout, including Super Finishers, the Trading Blows mini-game, top rope dive onto a group of opponents outside the ring, double title matches, new Paybacks and much more. New weapon types, including trash cans, guitars and microphones, plus the ability to throw weapons, allow players to bring the pain. Also, seven real WWE referees are featured to add to the immersive experience.
- MyGM – The popular WWE brand management simulation continues to expand with new GMs and brands to choose from, more match types, more Dramas, more Championships, talent scouts, Superstar trading between brands, Superstar contract management and the new Superstar Journey, which allows Superstars to earn XP, train and level up to gain new benefits after participating in matches.
- MyFACTION – The team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions returns with a new direct purchase card market and updated multiplayer experience. Players can now compete in ranked online QuickPlay with unique rewards and seasonal leaderboards, challenge themselves with Weekly Towers, and take on a revamped Faction Wars 2.0, featuring more real-world factions, more 4v4 match types, a Faction Wars specific reward shop and more. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes.
- MyRISE – In WWE 2K‘s unique career mode experience, two new storylines—Undisputed (men’s) and Unleashed (women’s)—put players in control of custom created Superstars looking to make a name for themselves and cement their legacies in WWE history. Featuring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Mick Foley and others performing MyRISE voiceover for the first time, alongside other Superstars and Legends, expanded rewards, original MyRISE characters and unlockables carrying-over into other game modes, and new environments, MyRISE is more impactful on the overall WWE 2K experience than ever before.
- Universe – The ultimate WWE Universe sandbox that puts players in charge of Superstar rosters, feuds, champions, weekly shows, and Premium Live Events now features expanded Rivalry actions, including run-ins, Money in the Bank cash-ins, scenarios and brawls, as well as new cutscenes, Special Guest Referee support, Double Title Matches and a Loser Leaves Town stipulation.
- Creation Suite – The crown jewel of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite returns with all-new support for Create-A-Referee and Create-A-Sign, as well as new parts and animations to design custom Superstars, GMs, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships and more.
- Peacock Promotion – New subscribers get one month of Peacock at no extra cost (a $5.99 value) with purchase of any edition of WWE 2K24 by April 14, 2024. Promotional code must be redeemed between March 12 and May 31, 2024. After offer ends, plan auto-renews at the then-current retail price (plus tax) until canceled by subscriber. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. See the official website for full terms, availability, redemption, and cancellation instructions.