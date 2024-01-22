Na een eerdere teaser vorige week, heeft 2K Games WWE 2K24 vandaag officieel aangekondigd. De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De releasedatum is ook gelijk aangekondigd, we mogen de game op 8 maart verwachten, lang duurt het dus niet meer.

Hieronder de eerste trailer, die meer van de game laat zien. Bij deze aankondiging heeft 2K Games ook een overzicht van key features vrijgegeven die we hieronder hebben geplaatst. Tot slot zal de game in vier edities verschijnen:

Standard Edition

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

Deluxe Edition

Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition

De eerste twee spreken wel voor zich, de Deluxe Edition komt met de Season Pass en geeft drie dagen eerder toegang tot de game. De Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition bevat alles van de voorgaande edities, inclusief het gelijknamige content pakket met allerlei extra items. Meer over de edities kan je hier vinden.