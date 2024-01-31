Square Enix heeft aangekondigd dat het de eerste Dragon Quest Builders-game op 13 februari zal uitbrengen voor de pc. Het spel zal 28 euro kosten. Mensen die Dragon Quest Builders 2 al bezitten op Steam krijgen korting, al is niet bekend hoeveel precies.

Dragon Quest Builders kwam acht jaar geleden voor het eerst uit op de PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 en PlayStation Vita in Japan. Datzelfde jaar volgde ook nog een release op de PlayStation 4 en Vita in het Westen, maar de PlayStation 3 bleef achter. In een later stadium kwam de game ook naar iOS, Android en de Nintendo Switch.

Niet helemaal bekend met de game? Hieronder een overzicht met wat details.

About

The first title in the Builders series, Dragon Quest Builders, is bringing its handy crafting features to Steam! Gather, craft and build to defeat defeat the evil Dragonlord and restore Alefgard to it’s former glory! In a world made out of blocks, everything that you see can be materials used to create! Farm ingredients, craft various items and build your base to unite the people roaming the ruins. From buildings to entire towns, you have the freedom to make your village your very own.

Story

Builders is set in the realm of Alefgard, the setting for the first ever Dragon Quest game.

The world of Alefgard has been plunged into darkness, its light stolen by the evil Dragonlord, and this story begins with the appearance of a young hero with a mysterious ability to build things… And so the stage is set for an epic tale in which the dark world of Alefgard is returned to life with the power of creation!

Key Features

The first Dragon Quest Builders title, helpful crafting features include: