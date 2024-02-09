Dat een game zijn originele releasedatum niet haalt kan natuurlijk gebeuren. Een tweede keer uitstel kan ook nog wel op steun rekenen van gamers, maar Homeworld 3 maakt er nu wel echt een potje van.

Homeworld 3 werd in december 2023 voor de derde keer uitgesteld. Gearbox Publishing en Blackbird Interactive lieten toen weten dat de RTS nu echt op 8 maart 2024 uit zou komen. Deze datum kan je ook schrappen, want Homeworld 3 is nu voor de vierde keer uitgesteld.

Er is op dit moment een demo beschikbaar op Steam en in de Epic Games Store. Tevens heeft de ontwikkelaar een externe groep aangetrokken om hun game te spelen. Er is vanuit de demo en de testgroep zoveel feedback gegeven, dat Blackbird Interactive wat veranderingen wil gaan doorvoeren.

Dit betekent dus dat de game wederom is uitgesteld. De nieuwe releasedatum is nu 13 mei 2024 en het volledige statement is als volgt:

“We hope you all have been enjoying your first-time going hands-on with Homeworld 3 during our public demo of War Games.

Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.

We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve.

To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress.

As always, you’re welcome to send your feedback via social channels, the Homeworld Universe discord, and through our support page.

Thank you all for playing, and we’ll talk again soon.”