Binnen ongeveer een maandje brengen Microsoft en Rare hun unieke piratengame Sea of Thieves ook uit op de PlayStation en pre-orders kunnen sinds kort geplaatst worden. Die pre-orders doen het kennelijk ook heel goed, want de game is erg gewild in de PlayStation community. Er zullen verschillende edities zijn om uit te kiezen én ook voor Xbox-bezitters is de game geüpgraded.

De ‘standaard editie’ (die inbegrepen zit bij Game Pass) heet nu de ‘2024 Edition’ en die geeft je enkele leuke bonussen:

Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition (Game Pass): “Additional digital bonuses include access to the Sea of Thieves Original Soundtrack – 2024 Edition, the Sea of Thieves: Athena’s Fortune audiobook and The Rough Guide to Sea of Thieves eBook.”

Daarnaast zijn er ook de Deluxe Edition en de Premium Edition die allebei een hoop (cosmetische) bonussen met zich meebrengen.

Sea of Thieves: Deluxe Edition: “In addition to a wealth of bonus content – Ocean Crawler Cutlass, Pistol, Shovel, Hat, Jacket, Dress, Trousers, Hook and 10,000 gold – this edition of the game comes with a further Deluxe Bundle containing the Collector’s Thunderous Fury Figurehead, Collector’s Thunderous Fury Sails and Shrouded Ghost Hunter Blunderbuss.”

Sea of Thieves: Premium Edition: In addition to a wealth of bonus content from the revised game and 2024 Deluxe Edition, this edition of the game comes with a further Premium Bundle containing the Collector’s Dark Warsmith Figurehead and Sails, the Dark Warsmith Hull, Flag, Wheel, Capstan, Cannons and Cannon Flare, as well as the Dark Warsmith Costume and the menacing Diabolical Dog pet.