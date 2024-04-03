Helldivers 2-ontwikkelaar Arrowhead Game Studios heeft een grote nieuwe update uitgebracht voor de coöp shooter. De hoogtepunten zijn een verhoging van het maximale level van 50 naar 150 en de toevoeging van nieuwe Planetary Hazards, zoals sneeuwstormen.

Naast de nieuwe toevoegingen staat de update vooral in het teken van het oplossen van bestaande problemen en het balanceren van de game. Zo is een probleem opgelost waarbij spelers in een Exosuit vaak werden genegeerd als er andere spelers in de buurt waren. Je kunt de volledige lijst van veranderingen hieronder bekijken.