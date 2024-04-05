

Zoals we wel een beetje gewend zijn van de afgelopen iteraties van Disgaea, zal Disgaea 7 binnenkort ook van een ‘Complete’ variant worden voorzien. Dan heb je Disgaea 7 plus alle uitgebrachte uitbreidingen én zelfs wat nieuwe content in één pakket zitten. Dit staat garant voor een hoop speelplezier, want die hoeveelheid content is zeker niet niks.

Hoewel de game nu enkel voor de Japanse markt is bevestigd, met de titel ‘Disgaea 7: Koremade no Zenbu Iri Hajimemashita’, verwachten we dat dit pakket ook zijn weg naar Europa zal vinden. Disgaea 7 Complete verschijnt op 25 juli in Japan voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en Nintendo Switch.

Zodra we iets vernemen over een Europese release, dan lees je dat natuurlijk hier.

Game Overview

Disgaea 7: Koremade no Zenbu Iri Hajimemashita. includes the January 2023-released latest entry in the Disgaea series—Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless—and all existing downloadable content and bonus items. Additionally, it includes a new bonus story, new characters, and new post-game elements, making this the ultimate value version of Disgaea 7.

Key Feature #1: A Great Gathering of Popular Characters! New Bonus Story “The World Savers Squad” Added!

Included Content

Base game

Seven already released downloadable content bonus stories

21 characters obtained by clearing the downloadable content bonus stories

Bonus items Season Pass purchase bonus: Pleinair First-print purchase bonus: Glasses Costume Set Digital Deluxe Edition bonus: Series Costume Set Digital Deluxe Edition Bonus: Special Weapons Set Store purchase bonus: 14 special model generic characters

New bonus story: “The World Savers Squad”

New character: Asagi

New gameplay elements Hell Mode: All characters unlocked Max stats cap unlocked Rakshasa Baal



*The new bonus story and new character will also be available as a separate purchase for existing Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless owners for 500 yen (550 yen with tax).

*The new gameplay elements will be available as a free element for existing Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless owners.

■ Key Feature #1: A Great Gathering of Popular Characters! New Bonus Story “The World Savers Squad” Added!

Fuji and his party from Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless launch an assault on each Netherworld from the Disgaea series!?

Following the ending of the base game, Fuji and his party go beyond the Ewwdo Netherworld… and the world of Disgaea 7 altogether… in order to solve the remaining problems of the Seven Founding Weapons.

Who is the character that lends a hand to Fuji’s party as they struggle to solve their problems? And who is the “mystery character” targeting Fuji and his party as they finally uncover a lead?

This bonus story brings together Fuji’s party with the protagonists of previous Disgaea titles.

*The new bonus story will also be available as a separate purchase for existing Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless owners for 500 yen (550 yen with tax).

*The new bonus story is only playable after clearing the main story.

New Character: Asagi

By clearing the new bonus story, new character Asagi can join your party. Asagai has appeared in previous Disgaea games and various other Nippon Ichi Software titles as a guest character. She is the “(former) perpetual protagonist of [Nippon Ichi Software’s] next game.”

■ Key Feature #2: Includes All Downloadable Content in Addition to the Base Game!

All previously released downloadable content items and bonus items are included! This includes seven bonus stories, 22 additional characters, and a handful of bonus costumes and special generic character models.

■ Key Feature #3: New Elements Added Such as Hell Inheritance, Max Stats Cap Unlock, and More!

Now there is even more to do in Disgaea 7:Vows of the Virtueless! Now anyone can activate Hell Mode, enabling character development with even greater freedom!

—By passing a specific bill, Hell Mode can now be activated by any character.

—In Hell Mode, even the weakest character Prinny can become a force to be reckoned with by equipping a certain spear which allows him to act three times in one turn.

Additionally, with the max stats cap unlocked, you can now develop the strongest character beyond previously set limits.

—Strengthening your favorite characters is one of the Disgaea series’ key elements.

Rakshasa Baal, the evilest boss to stand before your party, has also been added. Strengthen your characters with the goal of crushing Rakshasa Baal, whose strength is of another dimension.