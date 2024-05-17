PS Deals duikt vaak in de PlayStation Store om te zien of er nog opvallende dingen (staan te) gebeuren. Zo hebben ze al meerdere keren oude titels opgemerkt die naar PlayStation Plus zijn gekomen en dat is ook nu weer het geval.

PS Deals heeft nu namelijk een listing opgemerkt voor een PlayStation 4- en 5-versie van de PlayStation 2-game Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Daar staat ook een releasedatum bij, namelijk 11 juni 2024. Het is dus heel goed mogelijk dat deze game volgende maand aan PlayStation Plus zal worden toegevoegd.

De beschrijving is als volgt:

Experience STAR WARS The Clone Wars originally released on the PlayStation®2 console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

You are thrust into the heat of battle in the galaxy’s most unforgettable conflict. Lead the Republic army in the greatest battles of the epic Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Your directive: stop the Separatists from reassembling an ancient Sith weapon of mass annihilation!

Take over where Episode II ends. Play out the greatest battles of the epic Clone Wars.

Sixteen single-player missions on six expansive worlds from the Star Wars universe.

Pilot five unique craft (Republic gunship, speeder bike, fighter tank, assault walker and even a maru) against over 30 different combat units.

Missions range from intense close combat engagements to enormous large-scale battles.

Four entirely different multiplayer modes: team-based strategy, deathmatch, king-of-the-hill, and co-op endurance.

This title has been converted from the PlayStation®2 version to the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PlayStation®2 version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PlayStation®2 console’s peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available.

Offline multiplayer (2 players)