Ben je iemand die ook regelmatig boeken leest, dan heb je wellicht weleens van Arsene Lupin gehoord. Deze ‘gentlemen inbreker’ krijgt dankzij Microïds en Blaze Griffin ook zijn eigen game.

Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief volgt niet het verhaal van de boeken, maar laat de avonturen van de inbreker zien voordat hij beroemd werd. In deze avonturen/puzzelgame zal je onder andere gebruik kunnen maken van verschillende vermommingen om ongezien weg te komen.

Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief zal dit jaar nog verschijnen voor de Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Er is ook nog een aankondigingstrailer verschenen en die kan je hieronder bekijken.

Dive into a captivating journey through this adventure-puzzle game that explores the early life, loves, and crimes of the iconic gentleman thief. Immerse yourself in Maurice Leblanc’s famous tales, playing as both Lupin and his tireless antagonist Detective Ganimard and gaining unique perspectives on legendary stories like “The Arrest of Arsene Lupin” and “Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late.”

