Tomb Raider I – III Remastered is reeds voorzien van een tweetal updates, maar nog niet alles is in orde. Daarom is er nu een derde patch beschikbaar, die voor een betere ervaring zal zorgen. Dit door verschillende bugs op te lossen.
De derde update zorgt onder andere voor verbeterde combat als je gebruikmaakt van de moderne besturing. Tevens worden de posters die door de vorige update waren verdwenen weer teruggezet. De volledige changelog is als volgt:
All Games
- Customize your outfit at anytime with the newly added outfit selector
- Outfit selector unlocks after beating each game (I, II, or III)
- All outfits from all 3 games can be selected
- Add the red sunglasses for extra slay
- Using a hotkey does not interrupt running or walking when using a thumbstick
- Various improvements to SFX have been made across all three games.
- Improved combat in Modern Controls in all three games
- Improvements to the Lara model have been implemented
- Added the missing water caustic effects to TR1 and TR2
- Fixed the issue with modern controls showing the sky when the camera goes through corners
- Fixed an issue where Greek translations would show up too wide in some of the menus
- Various improvements have been made to fire FX across all three games
- Fixed game selection icons for UK players
- Added quick save/reload hotkeys for controller players
Tomb Raider 1
- Fixed incorrectly positioned snow in the “Caves” level
- Fixed an issue where bats would sometimes flicker upon death in TR1
Tomb Raider 2
- Fixed an issue where the wrong texture was being used on the snowmobile in “The Cold War” level in TR2
- Fixed an issue in TR2 where part of the geometry was protruding into the level in “40 Fathoms”
- Added explosion FX for “Bartoli’s Hideout” in TR2
Tomb Raider 3
- Posters of Lara Croft in “Sleeping with the Fishes” are now appearing in HD mode
- Fixed the positioning of the Indra Key in the “Jungle” level
- Improved water color in “River Ganges” level in TR3
- Monkey bars are now more visible in “High Security Compound” in TR3
- Added details on all ceiling openings in “Temple Ruins”
- Fixed a missing window in “Willard’s Lair” in TR3 The Lost Artifact
- Fixed targeting enemies while crouched in TR3