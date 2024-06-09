Tomb Raider I – III Remastered is reeds voorzien van een tweetal updates, maar nog niet alles is in orde. Daarom is er nu een derde patch beschikbaar, die voor een betere ervaring zal zorgen. Dit door verschillende bugs op te lossen.

De derde update zorgt onder andere voor verbeterde combat als je gebruikmaakt van de moderne besturing. Tevens worden de posters die door de vorige update waren verdwenen weer teruggezet. De volledige changelog is als volgt: