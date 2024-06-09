Het blijft maar updates regenen wat betreft No Man’s Sky, ondanks dat de game al bijna acht jaar oud is. Het zal dan ook niemand verbazen dat er alweer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar is gesteld.

Update 4.72 zorgt er voor dat er wat kleine problemen met tekst worden opgelost en in de Xbox-versie wordt een multiplayer crash aangepakt. Er werden soms ook schepen gesignaleerd die opeens onzichtbaar werden tijdens een ‘planetary storm’. Ook dit probleem wordt met de patch aangepakt.

De volledige lijst met veranderingen/verbeteringen die update 4.72 met zich meebrengt is als volgt: