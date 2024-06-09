Het blijft maar updates regenen wat betreft No Man’s Sky, ondanks dat de game al bijna acht jaar oud is. Het zal dan ook niemand verbazen dat er alweer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar is gesteld.
Update 4.72 zorgt er voor dat er wat kleine problemen met tekst worden opgelost en in de Xbox-versie wordt een multiplayer crash aangepakt. Er werden soms ook schepen gesignaleerd die opeens onzichtbaar werden tijdens een ‘planetary storm’. Ook dit probleem wordt met de patch aangepakt.
De volledige lijst met veranderingen/verbeteringen die update 4.72 met zich meebrengt is als volgt:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Iron Vulture engine effects from activating.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘previous expedition’ label from showing on the save select screen whilst another expedition was active.
- Fixed an issue that caused two Adrift milestones to both award Nutrient Processor plans.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from claiming the Ship of the Damned if they had permanently declined the freighter rewarded by an earlier milestone in the Adrift expedition.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the claiming of some expedition milestones if one of the rewards upgraded a ship or multitool, but the current item was already at S-Class.
- Fixed an issue that caused ships to be invisible in some planetary storms.
- Fixed a minor issue related to planetary tornadoes.
- Fixed a number of minor text issues.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Horizon Omega and Prime Vector pre-order ships to be interpreted as freighters, causing a crash shortly after claiming them.
- Fixed an Xbox-specific multiplayer crash.
Ik vraag me af wat de nieuwswaarde is van een (random) update voor een 8 jaar oude game op een site als deze
@Anoniem-2561: inderdaad
Blijft een geweldige game. Goed dat ze een oude game blijven ondersteunen.
Stelletje azijnpissers.