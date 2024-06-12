Nintendo liet in mei weten dat de ondersteuning voor X op de Nintendo Switch ten einde zou komen. De hybride console is nu voorzien van een nieuwe firmware update die dit doorvoert. Het is nu dus niet meer mogelijk om screenshots direct naar X te uploaden.

De nieuwe firmware update biedt buiten het stopzetten van X-ondersteuning niet veel andere veranderingen. Zoals je gewend bent is de stabiliteit van de Switch wel weer wat verbeterd. De officiële changelog is als volgt: