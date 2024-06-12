Nintendo liet in mei weten dat de ondersteuning voor X op de Nintendo Switch ten einde zou komen. De hybride console is nu voorzien van een nieuwe firmware update die dit doorvoert. Het is nu dus niet meer mogelijk om screenshots direct naar X te uploaden.
De nieuwe firmware update biedt buiten het stopzetten van X-ondersteuning niet veel andere veranderingen. Zoals je gewend bent is de stabiliteit van de Switch wel weer wat verbeterd. De officiële changelog is als volgt:
- The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration:
- The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed.
- The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed.
- The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.
- The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.