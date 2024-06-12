Fans van de Vampire: The Masquerade games hebben weer iets nieuws om naar uit te kijken. Ontwikkelaar Draw Distance en uitgever Dear Villagers hebben namelijk Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York aangekondigd, een nieuwe game in het ‘World of Darkness’ universum.
Het wordt een verhalende game die veel trekjes lijkt te hebben van een visual novel. Je volgt verschillende vampierenclans die willen overleven in een constant veranderende wereld… en dat is uiteraard niet vanzelfsprekend. Dit spel vormt ook het laatste deel van de New York-saga.
Een releasedatum is er momenteel nog niet, maar de game komt ‘binnenkort’ uit op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.
Dive into the streets of New York City in 2024, where the delicate balance of power hangs by a thread. Navigate the treacherous waters of vampiric politics as you contend with the ever-shifting landscape between the Camarilla and Anarchs. In a city where every move could mean the difference between unlife and final death, will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos or will your ambition spell your doom?
Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York invites you to immerse yourself in the third installment of this gripping visual novel series, set against the backdrop of a modern-day metropolis teeming with supernatural intrigue. Embrace the darkness as a Kindred, a vampire thrust into a world of danger and betrayal where survival is paramount.
- Play with new gameplay mechanics as you harness the powers of Disciplines to overcome challenges or evade the relentless pursuit of hunters hot on your trail. But beware the insatiable Hunger that gnaws at your very being, threatening to unleash the Beast within.
- Embark on a journey of discovery and deception from two distinct perspectives, each offering unique insights into the clandestine world of the Big Apple’s nights.
- As the saga of the New York Kindred draws to a close, prepare to experience the thrilling conclusion to this gripping tale in the heart of this concrete jungle.