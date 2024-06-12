Fans van de Vampire: The Masquerade games hebben weer iets nieuws om naar uit te kijken. Ontwikkelaar Draw Distance en uitgever Dear Villagers hebben namelijk Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York aangekondigd, een nieuwe game in het ‘World of Darkness’ universum.

Het wordt een verhalende game die veel trekjes lijkt te hebben van een visual novel. Je volgt verschillende vampierenclans die willen overleven in een constant veranderende wereld… en dat is uiteraard niet vanzelfsprekend. Dit spel vormt ook het laatste deel van de New York-saga.

Een releasedatum is er momenteel nog niet, maar de game komt ‘binnenkort’ uit op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.