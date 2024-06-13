Fortnite Festival Season 4 is vandaag begonnen en daar is een iconische metalband aan verbonden: Metallica! De band zal niet alleen te horen zijn in Fortnite, maar ook speelbaar zijn in een nieuwe modus, genaamd Battle Stage.

Battle Stage is een muzikale PvP-modus voor maximaal 16 spelers, waarin je niet alleen een goed optreden moet verzorgen, maar ook je tegenstanders het moeilijk moet zien te maken. De officiële omschrijving is als volgt:

Each public Battle Stage match begins with up to 16 players, all competing to get the highest score on a randomly chosen song from Festival’s featured rotation. You’ll play the same track as other players but get to choose your song part and difficulty as you riff your way to the highest score. Owned Jam Tracks cannot be selected, so no one player has an advantage. The four lowest-scoring players are eliminated at the end of each song until there’s a single victor!