Rockstar Games kondigde onlangs de Bottom Dollar Bounties update aan voor Grand Theft Auto Online, wat de zomerupdate voor de game is. Die update is vandaag uitgebracht en daarmee is er weer nieuwe content beschikbaar in het online component van GTA V.
Gezien Maude met pensioen gaat en ze haar bounty hunting werkzaamheden overlaat aan dochter Jenette, zijn ze op zoek naar een nieuwe bounty hunter die het vuile werk opknapt. Dit is waar jij om de hoek komt kijken. Je krijgt als bounty hunter de taak om low-level criminelen aan te pakken, maar ook de grote jongens wat tegen een grotere beloning komt.
Samen met nieuwe doelen komt Bottom Dollar Bounties ook met nieuwe activiteiten die je via LSPD agent Vincent Effenburger kunt activeren. Verder worden er nieuwe voertuigen aan GTA Online toegevoegd met deze update, waaronder nieuwe Law Enforcement cruisers.
De belangrijkste details van deze nieuwe update hieronder op een rijtje:
- Bail Enforcement: The all-new Bail Enforcement Office opens up lucrative opportunities to track down and haul Standard and Most Wanted Targets (for a higher reward) in these action-packed new missions. Unlike the wild west, both Standard and Most Wanted Targets are considerably more valuable alive than dead.
- Dispatch Work: Players can now put their newly acquired law enforcement vehicles to good use in Freemode by taking on Dispatch Work to help Vincent clean up the streets of Los Santos from criminals, corrupt cops, and more. Completing The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid gives access to three new Law Enforcement Vehicles at Warstock Cache & Carry, or use any previously unlocked Law Enforcement Vehicles.
- New GTA+ Benefits: The Vinewood Club expands with a Vehicle Workshop, enabling players to mod their personal vehicles. GTA+ members will now also find an all-new Vinewood Club app on their phones, from which they can claim earnings from Businesses, replenish ammo, request vehicles, and more, adding to the growing list of benefits for GTA Online’s premium membership.
- New vehicles: Six new vehicles across an assortment of classes arrive to dealerships, including two eligible for Imani tech modifications and two for Hao’s Special Works upgrades, alongside a trio of police cruisers that allow you to take part in Dispatch Work. Drift tuning is also now available for three existing fan-favourite rides.
Experience improvements:
- New Career Progress rewards for Bail Enforcement
- New Creator tools allowing players to construct their own Drift and Drag Races from scratch, plus new props
- Increased base GTA$ payouts for many activities, including Open Wheel Races, Taxi Work, A Superyacht Life, Lowriders Missions, and many more
- Various changes to vehicle and mission balancing