Rockstar Games kondigde onlangs de Bottom Dollar Bounties update aan voor Grand Theft Auto Online, wat de zomerupdate voor de game is. Die update is vandaag uitgebracht en daarmee is er weer nieuwe content beschikbaar in het online component van GTA V.

Gezien Maude met pensioen gaat en ze haar bounty hunting werkzaamheden overlaat aan dochter Jenette, zijn ze op zoek naar een nieuwe bounty hunter die het vuile werk opknapt. Dit is waar jij om de hoek komt kijken. Je krijgt als bounty hunter de taak om low-level criminelen aan te pakken, maar ook de grote jongens wat tegen een grotere beloning komt.

Samen met nieuwe doelen komt Bottom Dollar Bounties ook met nieuwe activiteiten die je via LSPD agent Vincent Effenburger kunt activeren. Verder worden er nieuwe voertuigen aan GTA Online toegevoegd met deze update, waaronder nieuwe Law Enforcement cruisers.

De belangrijkste details van deze nieuwe update hieronder op een rijtje: