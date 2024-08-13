In 2021 bracht ontwikkelaar The Farm 51 de vrij unieke game Chernobylite uit voor consoles en pc. Na die game een vrij lange tijd van ondersteuning te hebben voorzien, is men aan de slag gegaan met een vervolg dat nu officieel is aangekondigd.
Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation en pc, en zal in 2025 verschijnen. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar via de onderstaande trailer krijgen we alvast een goede indruk.
Afgaande op de omschrijving volgt de game hetzelfde concept als het eerste deel, maar nu wel aangevuld met meer ontwikkelde monsters en nieuwe elementen.
Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is a post-apocalyptic action RPG game, mixing free exploration of huge and extremely realistic open world, challenging combat, unique crafting, team and base management with non-linear storytelling. You’re a planewalker who travels through parallel worlds in search of the precious, high-energy material called Chernobylite. Cut off from the world, trapped in the Zone, attacked by hordes of nightmare creatures, you must fight for survival and unite the handful of remaining survivors.
- Open World Exploration – Explore the big and realistic open world of the real Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Chernobylite has taken over the zone, transforming many of its elements, and people are trying to defend themselves against it using prototype technology.
- Character Development – Create and develop your hero. Attributes and skills will affect the effectiveness of combat, as well as the style of conversation. An arrogant muscle man with a big sword trying to intimidate everyone? Or a smart sniper who always finds the right arguments? The choice is yours.
- Diverse Combat – Fight for survival with an advanced melee combat system, or keep your enemies away with a diverse arsenal of firearms. You can also use the stealth approach or ask others for help.
- Team Building – Embark on the exciting journey of team building. Each of your mates is a potential teacher, ready to impart their knowledge and skills. Assemble your team and discover the unique strengths and abilities they bring. The question is, will you earn their trust and unlock their full potential?
- Planewalking – Adapt your build and equipment to the situation with planewalking, which allows you to change things on the fly. You’re free to develop more than one character skill set. Are you encountering a situation that your previously prepared heavy melee build will solve better than your current ranged sniper? Planewalk and use another one.
- Base Development – Develop your base. There, you can create valuable items and upgrade your weapons every day. Assign your people to tasks, and they will take care of your equipment and supplies.
- Factions – Fight for influence and negotiate with factions. The Exclusion Zone is a battlefield that changes every day and reacts to your every action. Can you help them defeat the army of vicious monsters? And when old conflicts are revived, whose side will you be on?
- Cooperative Missions – Experience online cooperative missions embedded in a single-player campaign allowing players to interact in various ways to achieve the goal.
Nice, prima vermaakt met deel 1 al was die zeker niet geweldig. De setting ligt mij gewoon