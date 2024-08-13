In 2021 bracht ontwikkelaar The Farm 51 de vrij unieke game Chernobylite uit voor consoles en pc. Na die game een vrij lange tijd van ondersteuning te hebben voorzien, is men aan de slag gegaan met een vervolg dat nu officieel is aangekondigd.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation en pc, en zal in 2025 verschijnen. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar via de onderstaande trailer krijgen we alvast een goede indruk.

Afgaande op de omschrijving volgt de game hetzelfde concept als het eerste deel, maar nu wel aangevuld met meer ontwikkelde monsters en nieuwe elementen.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is a post-apocalyptic action RPG game, mixing free exploration of huge and extremely realistic open world, challenging combat, unique crafting, team and base management with non-linear storytelling. You’re a planewalker who travels through parallel worlds in search of the precious, high-energy material called Chernobylite. Cut off from the world, trapped in the Zone, attacked by hordes of nightmare creatures, you must fight for survival and unite the handful of remaining survivors.