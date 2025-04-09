Het aantal Verdansk spelers overtreft de verwachtingen

Vorige week bracht Activision Verdansk terug naar Call of Duty: Warzone en de cijfers laten zien dat het een goede keuze is gebleken. Het aantal spelers van Call of Duty: Warzone is flink toegenomen en de geluiden uit de community zijn over het algemeen erg positief.

De terugkeer van Verdansk zou volgens geruchten een belangrijk moment zijn voor de toekomst van de game, omdat spelersaantallen al geruime tijd afnamen. Nu ziet men het tegenovergestelde, waarbij de verwachtingen zelfs overtroffen zouden zijn, aldus Call of Duty insider TheGhostOfHope.

“Activision/Raven Software are excited with the numbers they’ve seen for players returning and playing Warzone after the launch of Verdansk. The update has exceeded expectations. Xbox Game Pass/PS Store numbers are “off the charts” compared to what they were. They have even seen an uplift in BO6 sales and downloads because of the update. They are talking about showing more restraint with Warzone for skins/bundles/microtransactions. Crossovers are “printing money” but they hear the criticism that the game is starting to look stupid.”