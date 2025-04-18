Binnenkort toch álles van Kingdom Hearts in één pakket



Als er een videogame franchise is die naast het woordje ‘verwarrend’ zou moeten staan in de dikke van Dale, dan is het Kingdom Hearts wel. Met weet ik hoeveel tussendelen, prologen, epilogen verspreid over diverse platformen door de jaren heen moet je van goede huize komen wil je de franchise echt door en door kennen. Square Enix doet er dan ook goed aan om deze saga nu eindelijk eens een keer als compleet pakket uit te brengen.

De Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package zal precies leveren wat de titel doet vermoeden: alles van Kingdom Hearts in één doosje. Een PlayStation 4 doosje welteverstaan. Deze collectie is een paar jaar geleden al eens uitgebracht in de Verenigde Staten, maar wij als Europeanen moesten het nog altijd doen met allerlei losse versies. Als je altijd al een keer alles van Kingdom Hearts hebt willen spelen, dan is de Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package vanaf 12 juni aanstaande verkrijgbaar in Europa voor de PlayStation 4.

Games

Marking a perfect opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to jump into the enchanting world of Kingdom Hearts, players can relive the magical adventures of Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy, and friends as they attempt to stop the Heartless invasion that threatens their universe.

Fans will travel to iconic Disney worlds and join forces with beloved Disney and Final Fantasy characters in order to fight back against the threat of darkness and bring back light to all worlds.

The compilation includes the following games:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage– Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III (does not include “Re Mind” downloadable content)

Key Features