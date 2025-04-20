Nieuwe Hogwarts Legacy update brengt ray tracing en mod tools verbeteringen



Hoewel Hogwarts Legacy inmiddels al vrij lange tijd verkrijgbaar is, blijft de ontwikkelaar verbeteringen aanbrengen. Zo hebben ze via Steam bekendgemaakt dat er een nieuwe update beschikbaar is voor de game, die een aantal bugs aanpakt en ook verschillende verbeteringen brengt aan de ray tracing.

Verder pakt de update wat issues aan met betrekking tot de user interface en er zijn diverse verbeteringen voor de mod tools. Alle details van deze nieuwe update hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.