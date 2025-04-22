Nintendo voegt Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones toe aan Nintendo Switch Online aanbod

Nintendo heeft het aanbod van Nintendo Switch Online verder uitgebreid met een nieuwe klassieke game. Ze hebben namelijk Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones aan de bibliotheek toegevoegd. Het betreft hier een game die oorspronkelijk in 2005 voor de Game Boy Advance uitkwam.

Hieronder een algemene omschrijving van de titel en daaronder een trailer. De game is nu beschikbaar in de bibliotheek van klassiekers, dus je kunt er gelijk mee aan de slag.

From the Ashes of a Fallen Kingdom…

The kingdom of Renais lies in ruins, shattered by a sudden invasion from a former ally. Guide the royal heirs, Eirika and Ephraim, on their twin quest to rebuild Renais and discover the dark secret behind the war that has torn their homeland apart.

Will your cavalier become a paladin, or will he sacrifice speed for power and become a great knight? With multiple class-changes to choose from, how your characters level-up is up to you!

Plan your strategy to take advantage of your strengths and exploit your enemy’s weaknesses. Guide your soldiers carefully—if they fall in battle, they’re gone forever!