Killing Floor III verschijnt eind juli

Begin maart kondigde ontwikkelaar Tripwire Interactive aan dat ze Killing Floor III uitstelden naar een nader te bepalen datum in 2025. Nu twee maanden later heeft de game opnieuw een releasedatum gekregen en die staat nu op 24 juli.

De reden voor het uitstel was om de community feedback te kunnen verwerken in de game om zo een beter eindproduct af te kunnen leveren. Heel lang heeft dat verwerken niet geduurd, gezien de release niet al te lang op zich laat wachten.

“Since delaying the launch of Killing Floor 3, we’ve dedicated the additional development time to responding to the community’s feedback, ensuring the next chapter in the much-loved cult action/horror franchise lives up to our shared vision,

The support from our fans has been incredible, and with the new July 24th release date in sight, we’re thrilled to bring that vision to players not just at launch, but through the continued support of new features and content that is a hallmark of our studio.”