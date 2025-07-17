Update 1.5 voor Avowed voegt nieuwe items en vaardigheden toe

Hoewel Obsidian Entertainment Avowed in februari heeft uitgebracht, is de studio nog volop bezig met toekomstplannen voor de game. Niet vreemd ook, want de game werd aardig goed ontvangen en ook wij waren enthousiast in onze review. In mei werden deze toekomstplannen verduidelijkt in de vorm van een roadmap, waarop de grotere updates te zien waren. Avowed is nu voorzien van een nieuwe, relatief grote update.

Update 1.5 is weliswaar niet één van de beloofde, grote updates, maar brengt zeker het één en ander met zich mee. Met deze update worden verschillende verbeteringen en fixes doorgevoerd. Het richt zich met name op de algehele spelervaring. Zo zijn er prestatieoptimalisaties doorgevoerd en zijn diverse bugs aangepakt, waaronder enkele hardnekkige quest-gerelateerde problemen. Ook de UI is op enkele vlakken verbeterd en de balans bij gevechten is op de schop gegaan. Naast de vele verbeteringen zijn er ook nieuwe items en vaardigheden toegevoegd.

Een flinke lijst dus, die je hieronder in zijn volledigheid kan bekijken. De studio bevestigde ook dat de grote update voor het najaar volgens planning verloopt.