Het ‘stance-systeem’ uit Ghost of Tsushima wordt vervangen in Ghost of Yotei

Simon Verbeke on 20 July 2025 om 15:24

Het is nog enkele maandjes wachten vooraleer Ghost of Yotei uitkomt, maar Sony en Sucker Punch Productions zijn de laatste tijd druk bezig geweest met de game te promoten. Onlangs was er zelfs een State of Play-uitzending die volledig in het teken stond van deze veelbelovende samoerai-titel. In een nieuw interview sprak de ontwikkelaar nu ook over verschillende aspecten van de game.

Een bepaald aspect dat aan bod kwam, was de combat. Ghost of Tsushima maakte gebruik van een ‘stance-systeem’, waarbij je per situatie een bepaalde houding moest aannemen om zo optimaal te kunnen vechten. Dit systeem zal niet meer aanwezig zijn in de sequel, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat de combat in Ghost of Yotei niet diepgaand zal zijn. Integendeel!

Er zullen heel wat verschillende wapens zijn, die je tactisch zal moeten gebruiken. Een speer om van een afstandje te kunnen vechten, een zogenaamde kusarigama om meerdere vijanden tegelijkertijd aan te kunnen vallen én zelfs een geweer.

“With Yotei, we’ve added a lot more layers to create a more improvisational feel to the combat. It’s deep! We’ve replaced the stance system with weapons – in fact, we added a fifth [weapon] – and these weapons are more than a simple visual replacement.”

As an example, Fox points to being able to send foes hurtling with the spear; or fighting on multiple fronts at once with the blade-on-a-chain kusarigama. But it goes deeper than. A disarm mechanic allows players to knock weapons out of foes’ hands – and be disarmed in kind – which feeds into that reactivity.

Ghost of Yotei will also introduce guns to the fold, […] but don’t expect to be blasting everything in sight […]. “Firearms have a role, and they are incredibly deadly when used at the right time,” he explains. “But it’s not like Gun Kata, where the firearm is the melee weapon. Blades are the heart of the fantasy.”

Ghost of Yotei verschijnt op 2 oktober, exclusief voor de PS5.

