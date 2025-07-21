Laatste Nintendo Switch 2 firmware update lost backwards compatibility issues van meer dan 20 games op

Nintendo bracht vorige week een nieuwe firmware update voor de Nintendo Switch 2 uit. Deze update blijkt achter de schermen iets meer te hebben gedaan dan aanvankelijk gemeld in de patch notes en dat heeft te maken met backwards compatibility.

Volgens Nintendo Everything zijn meer dan 20 games die wat issues hadden op de Nintendo Switch 2 met deze firmware update aangepakt. Hierdoor zouden de onderstaande titels nu zonder problemen fatsoenlijk moeten draaien op het systeem.

Chronicles of the Wolf

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy

Endless Ocean Luminous

Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope

Gunbird 2

Harvestella

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World – Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Manticore: Galaxy on Fire

Nekopara Vol.1

Nekopara Vol.2

Northgard

Portal 2

Redemption Reapers

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle

SEGA Ages Virtua Racing

Sky: Children of the Light

ToHeart

Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku

Warp Shift

Daarnaast meldt de site dat Nintendo bij een aantal andere titels ontdekt heeft wat de backwards compatibility issues zijn, het gaat dan om Batman: Arkham Knight, DarkStar One en Welcome to Empyreum. Naar verwachting zullen ook die issues vroeg of laat worden opgelost.