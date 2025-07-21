Laatste Nintendo Switch 2 firmware update lost backwards compatibility issues van meer dan 20 games op

Nintendo bracht vorige week een nieuwe firmware update voor de Nintendo Switch 2 uit. Deze update blijkt achter de schermen iets meer te hebben gedaan dan aanvankelijk gemeld in de patch notes en dat heeft te maken met backwards compatibility.
Volgens Nintendo Everything zijn meer dan 20 games die wat issues hadden op de Nintendo Switch 2 met deze firmware update aangepakt. Hierdoor zouden de onderstaande titels nu zonder problemen fatsoenlijk moeten draaien op het systeem.
- Chronicles of the Wolf
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
- D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy
- Endless Ocean Luminous
- Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope
- Gunbird 2
- Harvestella
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World – Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus
- Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Manticore: Galaxy on Fire
- Nekopara Vol.1
- Nekopara Vol.2
- Northgard
- Portal 2
- Redemption Reapers
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle
- SEGA Ages Virtua Racing
- Sky: Children of the Light
- ToHeart
- Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku
- Warp Shift
Daarnaast meldt de site dat Nintendo bij een aantal andere titels ontdekt heeft wat de backwards compatibility issues zijn, het gaat dan om Batman: Arkham Knight, DarkStar One en Welcome to Empyreum. Naar verwachting zullen ook die issues vroeg of laat worden opgelost.
fijn dat portal 2 eindelijk werkt de game crashte steeds bij bootup
Had gehoopt dat borderlands 3 ook gefixt zou zijn.
Hopelijk komt die ook snel.