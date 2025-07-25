Viewfinder komt naar de Xbox Series X|S en Nintendo Switch

De zeer gewaardeerde puzzelgame Viewfinder, die reeds beschikbaar is op de PlayStation en pc, zal vanaf augustus zijn weg naar andere platformen gaan vinden. Ontwikkelaar Sad Owl Studios heeft aangekondigd dat de game ook naar de Xbox Series X|S en Nintendo Switch komt.
De release staat gepland voor 12 augustus op de Xbox Series X|S. Spelers op de Nintendo Switch zullen nog wat langer moeten wachten, want die versie zal ergens in de winter uitkomen. Hieronder een trailer met accolades.
Key Features
- Reshape Reality – Players can bring photographs, paintings, sketches, screenshots and postcards to life while reshaping the world and uncovering what the founders left behind.
- Exploration is Learning – Players will learn the secrets of the world, the reason why it exists and the freedom to create by exploring multiple hub worlds that are all cohesive and encompass similar, but complex, differences.
- Endless Experiences – Viewfinder‘s narrative is player driven, featuring an approachable experience for players who just want to solve puzzles, and a rich well thought off world for those who want to learn more.
Nice, wel n leuke puzzel game die ik met plezier heb gespeeld! Veel creativiteit.