Sucker Punch geeft geen commentaar op eventuele Legends modus voor Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Tsushima kreeg na zijn lancering een multiplayer modus, genaamd Legends. Nu Ghost of Yotei in ontwikkeling is, is het niet gek om te denken dat de multiplayer modus ook weer terug zal keren in deze game. Sucker Punch wil daar echter geen concreet antwoord op geven.

Creative director Nate Fox is in een interview met IGN gevraagd of Legends ook onderdeel zal worden van Ghost of Yotei. Fox gaf daarop geen direct antwoord. In plaats daarvan liet de creative director weten dat hoewel Sucker Punch heel blij is met hoe Legends uiteindelijk uitpakte, het team zich nu focust op de singleplayer ervaring die Ghost of Yotei biedt.

“We were extremely happy with Ghost of Tsushima Legends and allowing players to connect with friends and use their skills fighting with the katana against a variety of enemies. We loved it. Right now we are very focused on completing Ghost of Yotei to the highest quality possible and putting it in players’ hands very soon on October 2. That is our absolute focus right now.”

Fox zegt dus geen ja en geen nee tegen een eventuele multiplayer modus voor het vervolg op Ghost of Tsushima.